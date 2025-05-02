GTA 6 delayed until 2026, but at least we have a release date now

I have to say, 5/26/26 has a great ring to it. That’s the official GTA 6 release date that Rockstar Games announced on Friday, seemingly out of nowhere. While it’s exciting news for Grand Theft Auto fans eager to find out when the highly anticipated installment will be available, it’s also a bit of a letdown since it means Rockstar is delaying the GTA 6 release.

Before Friday, there wasn’t even a release date. Take-Two CEO and Chairman Strauss Zelnick said he wanted the GTA 6 release date to remain a mystery until closer to launch to maximize the game’s hype. Fans are eager to play it, and there’s been plenty of speculation in recent years.

Also, before Friday, most people expected the sequel to launch this fall. Now we all know that it’s been delayed, but at least fans have a concrete release date to look forward to.

Rockstar posted the following message on its website, starting with the release date and followed by an apology and explanation for the delay:

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game. With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve. We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.

The reason Rockstar gave for the delay, which makes a lot of sense, lines up with what Zelnick mentioned in the same interview, where he said a release date reveal wouldn’t happen until close to the GTA 6 launch.

The executive addressed the long gap between GTA 5 and GTA 6, explaining that a lot of effort goes into making these games as high-quality as possible. Rockstar Games strives for perfection, and that commitment is one reason GTA 5 remains popular with fans.

“The reflection of that approach is in the success of Grand Theft Auto 5, which has actually excelled in three console generations, which is extraordinary,” Zelnick said. “And today it’s still the standard bearer for the industry, even though it was launched so many years ago. And that’s kind of astonishing in a business where the technology is continuing to change at a pretty steep rate.”

Looking at Rockstar’s update, it seems Zelnick might have already known that a delay was likely, though that’s just speculation.

After all, the first GTA 6 trailer dropped in late 2023, and the game was expected about two years later. But Rockstar not being satisfied with the current state of the game is actually good news for gamers. No one wants a sub-par experience from GTA 6, and Take-Two certainly doesn’t want to risk a financial setback.

In that same interview, Zelnick mentioned that Rockstar may have been testing GTA 6 with gamers, similar to how film studios conduct test screenings. These tests allow for feedback and improvements. It’s definitely easier to do with games than movies. Game studios as large as Take-Two can afford to delay a title like GTA 6 by several months, while movie studios typically don’t have that flexibility.

All things considered, the GTA 6 delay isn’t that long. It’s only about six months. Rockstar was likely planning to release it this fall to capitalize on the holiday shopping season. Instead, they’ll launch it next May. Even without the holiday rush, GTA 6 is expected to sell extremely well.

I wonder if the current economic climate played a role in the delay. GTA 6 doesn’t face tariffs, but many other products are seeing price hikes amid unstable US-China economic relations. GTA 6 was already expected to cost more than typical games even before these new economic pressures. With consumers spending more on everyday goods, a higher price for GTA 6 might not sit well this year.

By May 2026, things might have settled, and a price hike could be easier to accept. That’s just speculation, though. Rockstar hasn’t announced any pricing details for GTA 6.