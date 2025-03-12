GTA 6 price just leaked, and you’re not going to like it

The Nintendo Switch 2 might be the talk of the town ahead of the official launch event, but the next-gen handheld isn’t the only major gaming event of the year. Gamers are also eagerly waiting for the release of GTA 6, which should happen at some point later this year.

Rockstar is still not ready to make any official announcements about the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date, price, or preorder, but some stores are already preparing to sell the highly anticipated game.

Unofficial preorder pages that popped up on a Swiss retailer’s online store deliver the bad news some fans of the franchise might have feared. GTA 6 might be more expensive than your regular AAA PS5 and Xbox games. While price hikes shouldn’t be surprising for new titles this year, especially game series with huge followings, you won’t necessarily like this leak.

GTA 6 might cost $100 at launch, which will seem hard to stomach, at least at first. Then again, if you account for inflation, it turns out the price hike isn’t that big.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As seen by Destructoid, the Brack.ch GTA 6 preorder page listed a price of 99.00 CHF for the PS5 version of the game. That amounts to around $112, but a straight currency conversion doesn’t give you the US price.

Swiss prices include VAT, just like other European countries. Therefore, the US list price might be lower than $112. Assuming the leak is accurate, a $100 starting price makes more sense.

Brack took down the GTA 6 preorder page since it was first spotted. That signals a mistake from the retailer, which might be simply making preparations for the day when GTA 6 preorders are set to start officially.

The 99.00 CHF price might be just a placeholder, as Brack might not know exactly what Rockstar plans to charge for the game. That’s what I’d normally tell you about these listings. But Destructoid says that Brack interacted with customers on that page, telling them the listed price was correct.

If that’s the case, you should expect both the PS5 and Xbox versions of the game to be the same price once Rockstar opens preorders. When that will happen remains a mystery.

The report also points out that Brack isn’t the only retailer listing GTA 6 preorders ahead of time. A store in Malaysia also listed the game for “preorder.” It’s not an actual preorder, as gamers would have to pay around $3 to reserve a copy. This will help the store gauge interest in GTA 6 before placing orders with Rockstar.

Back to that $100 price tag, ScreenRant points out that GTA was priced around $50 in 1997. Adjusted for inflation, this comes out to $99.83 in today’s money. With that in mind, that $100 price tag sounds a lot better.

Finally, I’ll point out the obvious: Other AAA games might get more expensive this year. Since I mentioned the Switch 2 before, we’re also seeing reports saying Switch 2 games might start at $70, $10 more than the exclusive games released for the first-gen console.

Gamers might have to come to terms with the fact that some of the titles they’re dying to play will cost more this year, whether it’s GTA 6 or other PS5, Xbox, and Switch games set to launch this year.