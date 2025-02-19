Nintendo Switch 2 price: Analyst explains why $399 is the sweet spot

The Nintendo Switch 2 is official, with a big twist. Nintendo teased the console via a YouTube clip a few weeks ago, likely to put an end to the increasing number of leaks that showed the next-gen handheld’s design. This was more of a soft launch for the Switch 2, with the actual event set for early April. Only then will we get the Switch 2 release date, price, and preorder information.

The price is easily the most important Switch 2 detail for gamers and families looking to upgrade. We’ve already seen a leak from Canada showing a CAD 499.99 price for the Switch 2.

If other leaks are to be believed, the Switch 2 is selling on the black market for $40,000 right now. Before Nintendo showed off the Switch 2 design, third-party accessory makers said the console was selling for a high price without giving a figure.

While we won’t get a price reveal until the Nintendo Direct event in early April, an analyst’s price prediction is good news for anyone interested in getting a Switch 2 console as soon as possible this year. The Switch 2 should start at $399, a sweet spot for Nintendo given the current market conditions and its plans for monetizing the next-gen console.

“Based on current market dynamics and platform positioning strategy, Nintendo is likely to price the Switch 2 at $399,” Joost van Dreunen said in a newsletter. Van Dreunen is the co-founder and former CEO of SuperData Research, which Nielsen acquired in 2018. SuperData Research specialized in games market research.

The $399 price “represents a critical psychological threshold that balances premium hardware aspirations against mainstream market accessibility,” he continued.

“At this price point, Nintendo would maintain its traditional positive margin on hardware while positioning the Switch 2 distinctly below rival premium gaming devices yet above the original Switch’s launch price. It signals a meaningful technical advancement without alienating its core family demographic.”

As we explained, the leaked CAD 499.99 Nintendo Switch 2 price from Costco suggested a $399 price for the US market. That’s $100 more expensive than the original Switch. The OLED Switch costs $349 in the US.

In his analysis, Van Dreunen points out that Nintendo’s priority with the Switch 2 isn’t cashing in on the new hardware. Instead, Nintendo wants to ensure buyers can transition to the new hardware with ease without losing access to their gaming libraries. That’s when backward compatibility comes in, something Nintendo already confirmed for the Switch 2.

A $399 price point also lets Nintendo signal that the Switch 2 offers new hardware and better performance while being cheaper than handhelds like the Steam Deck and similar products.

The analyst notes that the Switch 2 doesn’t necessarily compete against those devices. The software, aka Nintendo’s beloved original IP, is the main strength of the Switch 2. Original games for the Switch consoles are what make Nintendo’s handhelds stand out.

I’ll also remind you of a recent development that further supports these $399 price claims for the Switch 2. Nintendo updated a page on its website saying that “Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games.”

Rumors that exclusive Switch 2 games might start at $70, $10 more than first-part Switch games, suddenly make sense. Rather than selling an expensive new console, Nintendo might be eying a longer play, increasing profitability via more expensive games that buyers will want to purchase as soon as possible.

Finally, Van Dreunen also points out that Nintendo is launching the Switch 2 in an unfavorable climate. The looming trade wars and the risk of increasing tariffs combined with declining consumer demand might impact sales. A $399 price point and a longer shelf life for the console might play in Nintendo’s favor. The full Switch 2 price analysis is available at this link.