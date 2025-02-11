Costco might have leaked the price of the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo is unlikely to announce the price of the Switch 2 before the Nintendo Direct on April 2, but a new leak might have spoiled the surprise a few weeks early.

As spotted by Nintendo Wire this week, a Canadian Costco employee recently shared pictures of an internal product listing as well as the in-store price tag for “Nintendo Switch Place Holder” (or “Palce Holder,” as the misspelled price tag says) on Famiboards.

Costco Canada might have leaked the Switch 2 price. Image source: Famiboards

Both pictures show a price of $499 CAD, which is $100 more than the original Switch and $50 more than the Switch OLED sells for in Canada. Meanwhile, Nintendo sells the Switch for $299 and the OLED model for $349 in the US. If the leaked listing is, in fact, for the Switch 2, it would suggest that the next-gen console will cost $399 USD when it launches.

$399 is the price many analysts and insiders have been projecting for months, so it wouldn’t be especially surprising if that’s the number Nintendo landed on. After all, the company said during a recent investor meeting that it plans to “consider the affordable prices that consumers expect from Nintendo products” when rolling out the Switch 2.

Of course, there is also a chance that this product listing is for an unannounced Switch 1 bundle, that it was listed incorrectly in the system, or that the employee made it up.

Whatever the case, we should find out for sure on April 2 at the next Nintendo Direct.