GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2 might be in the cards after all

It’s been 14 months since Rockstar Games released the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. We’ve been patiently waiting for more news since then, and during Take-Two’s quarterly earnings call this week, we finally got some. Not only did the game publisher recommit to a fall 2025 release date, but it also hinted at a potential Switch 2 release for GTA 6.

“We’ve had obviously a long-standing relationship with Nintendo,” said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick when asked about expanding the relationship with Nintendo, “and we’ve supported the platform when it made sense for the individual release.”

“Today, with Switch, and potentially with Switch 2, the Switch device can support any audience,” Zelnick added. “Civ VII is available now on Switch. So, while we have nothing specific to report, we actually would fully expect to support Switch [2].”

Obviously, this isn’t a guarantee that Rockstar Games has plans to bring GTA 6 to Switch 2, but it’s a promising development for Nintendo fans nonetheless.

That said, there’s a chance the next-gen Switch won’t even be capable of playing the next Grand Theft Auto. Around the time that the first trailer for the game dropped, Digital Foundry speculated that the Switch 2 hardware simply wouldn’t be up to snuff.

“I think part of the problem here is you’ve got a lighting model that may not have a good non-RT [ray tracing] fallback, and the [next] Switch is not going to be powerful enough to run all that ray tracing,” said Oliver Mackenzie. “I just cannot see it.”

Nintendo has yet to share any technical details about the Switch 2, but we should get a taste of its capabilities at the Nintendo Direct on April 2.