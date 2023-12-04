Most of the biggest video game releases of 2023 have already come and gone by now, but this is still a huge week for gamers. Not only are The Game Awards streaming live on Thursday, but Rockstar Games is sharing the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on Tuesday. Here’s everything we know, and everything you need to know, before the trailer goes live.

Where to watch the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

Update: The trailer leaked on Monday afternoon, so Rockstar decided to publish it today instead of waiting for tomorrow.



Last Friday, Rockstar Games announced that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will debut on Tuesday, December 5th, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. We’ve embedded the YouTube video above, but you can also click through to watch the premiere live on YouTube.

What to expect from GTA 6 Trailer 1

According to the video metadata, the trailer will be 91 seconds long. That is just a few seconds longer than Rockstar’s first Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer, which went live on November 2nd, 2011. There are a few things worth noting about that trailer.

First, the trailer gave us a fairly detailed first look at Southern San Andreas, which is the region where GTA 5 takes place. The narrator of the trailer is Michael De Santa (voiced by Ned Luke), who would be one of the three main characters in the game. It’s also worth noting that GTA 5 wouldn’t launch until September 17, 2013 — nearly two years later.

Presumably, the first GTA 6 trailer will follow suit. Based on the imagery in the video preview, we have a pretty good feeling that we are headed back to Vice City (a fictional city based on Miami). The first trailer should give us a glimpse of a much bigger, brighter, and more beautiful city than what we got in 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City on the PS2.

As for a release date, Rockstar Games confirmed in February 2022 that “active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.” And in July, Bloomberg reported that the game had been in development since 2014 and would feature a pair of playable leading characters, one of whom would be a Latina woman.

Finally, it’s worth acknowledging the GTA 6 TikTok leak from the weekend. A throwaway account posted two short, blurry videos of what they claimed was Grand Theft Auto 6. There is evidence linking the leaker to a Rockstar Games employee, but the videos have since been deleted. If the videos were legitimate, they seemed to show Vice City.