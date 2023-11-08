Rockstar finally confirmed it’ll announce Grand Theft Auto VI next month

Rockstar Games just revealed it has a Grand Theft Auto VI trailer to show in early December. The developer confirmed this in a blog post after months of rumors and a recent report by Bloomberg saying the company might have a formal announcement to make this week – which it did.

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games,” the developer writes. “In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution. We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto.”

This announcement comes as GTA V just turned ten years old. The beloved franchise is said to return in a fictional Miami known as Vice City with two protagonists, a man and a woman, according to leaked footage of the game last year.

We have known for at least two years that Rockstar is developing Grand Theft Auto VI. In a previous statement, Rockstar said it was in “active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.”

With a trailer ready to be shown in early December, that means that Grand Theft Auto VI might have a release date revealed for 2024 for most console platforms.

The hype isn’t for nothing, as Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 185 million copies, and it’s the second-best-selling video game in history, behind Minecraft. That said, a new entry to the series is long awaited for fans.

BGR will inform you about Grand Theft Auto VI as we learn more about this upcoing trailer and everything else Rockstar is ready to announce.