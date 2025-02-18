Nintendo just hinted that $70 games might be the norm for Switch 2

Nintendo has yet to tell us much at all about what the Switch 2 can do, but we are beginning to learn more about what it can’t do. As spotted by Video Games Chronicle on Tuesday, Nintendo recently updated a page on its website to reveal that “Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games.”

In May 2019, Nintendo started offering Game Vouchers to Nintendo Switch Online members for $100 that could be redeemed for two full-priced Switch exclusives. Considering many first-party Switch games cost $60 (and rarely go on sale), it was an easy way to save a few bucks.

The voucher program doesn’t appear to be ending, but it won’t migrate to Switch 2.

According to Nintendo, “vouchers can be redeemed for select games playable on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and cannot be redeemed for games exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2.”

Between this news and the end of My Nintendo Gold Points, it’s clear that changes are in store for the Switch 2 generation. What exactly those changes are remains to be seen, but many fans see this as evidence that prices of Switch 2 games are going up.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors of $70 Switch 2 games. In fact, it was all but expected after Sony and Microsoft raised the prices of their PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games. That said, if Switch 2 games are going to cost $70 on average, it might not make financial sense for Nintendo to let Switch Online members buy two titles for $100.

We should learn more about pricing at the Nintendo Direct on April 2. Maybe Nintendo will even announce a new voucher program specifically for the Switch 2.