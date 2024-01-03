Click to Skip Ad
Insider predicts Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $400 with $70 games

Jacob Siegal
Published Jan 3rd, 2024 3:47PM EST
Where there’s smoke, there’s often fire, and rumors have been swirling about the Switch 2 for months. If those rumors are accurate, Nintendo will likely announce its next-generation console in the first half of 2024 and launch the Switch 2 before the end of the year. Adding to the intrigue is Kantan Games CEO and game industry analyst Dr. Serkan Toto, who relayed his predictions for the Switch 2 in a piece for GamesIndustry.biz on Wednesday.

“I believe the next hardware will drop next year for $400,” Toto said, referring to 2024. “There is a high chance that games will cost more, too: $70.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen these numbers in relation to the Switch 2. Last month, we shared a report claiming Switch 2 games would cost $70 (from an admittedly sketchy source). Nintendo tested the waters by launching The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at $70 in 2023. It would go on to sell 19.5 million copies (and counting).

“The next system is also likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution,” Toto said. “Nintendo might add some bells and whistles to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch. And because there is Pokémon, and Pokémon is associated with handheld gaming, there is no way on earth Nintendo will drop the portability feature for their next big thing.”

Toto is all but certain the Switch 2 will be another hybrid device. Don’t expect a major hardware revision. This lines up with other recent leaks and rumors, including two Nintendo patents which show off the fresh but familiar designs the company is considering.

As for the “bells and whistles,” Dr. Toto might be referring to Nvidia’s all-new T239 chip that will reportedly power the new console. The Switch 2 might not be a “revolution,” but it should still be a significant leap forward from the Switch in terms of processing power.

Jacob Siegal
