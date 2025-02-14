Nintendo Switch 2 units selling for $40,000 on the black market, leaker claims

Nintendo is likely months away from launching the Switch 2, but some shady individuals might already have their hands on the console. This week, someone in China who previously shared CAD models of the Switch 2 (that turned out to be accurate representations) posted purported screenshots of a conversation with a black market seller. In that conversation, the seller prices the Switch 2 with Joy-Con controllers and a dock at around $40,000.

The screenshots were quickly deleted, but someone managed to snag them first and post them on Famiboards. The seller claims that Pro Controllers for the Switch 2 will be in stock next week before revealing the price for the console and the dock.

We don’t have any inside knowledge about the state of the video game black market, but given just how much trouble Nintendo had keeping a lid on Switch 2 leaks, we wouldn’t be shocked if there really were stolen consoles floating around.

Reports have suggested that one of the main reasons the Switch 2 is debuting in 2025 instead of 2024 is that Nintendo wants to build up enough inventory to combat scalpers and keep store shelves stocked. If mass production has already begun, who’s to say that someone at a factory somewhere didn’t slip a few into a backpack on their way out?

Whatever the case, $40,000 is a ludicrous amount of money to pay for a game console, though the sales pitch seems to be for accessory manufacturers who want to have all of the cases and grips ready to ship as soon as the Switch 2 goes on sale.

Also, if people genuinely do have their hands on Switch 2 production units, there’s a chance we will see more of the console before the Nintendo Direct in April.