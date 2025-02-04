Nintendo taking ‘all possible measures’ to stop Switch 2 scalpers

Nintendo is doing everything it can to ensure you can get your hands on a new console from a retailer, not a reseller, when the Switch 2 launches later this year. Speaking to the press for the first time since the official announcement, Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa addressed concerns about scalpers and bots making it difficult to find a Switch 2 at launch.

Here’s what Furukawa told Nikkei (as translated by VGC) on Tuesday regarding the Switch 2’s release: “We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date (regarding scalpers and the like). We are making preparations.”

Following the infuriating inventory issues that plagued launches of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it’s no wonder the press keeps hounding Nintendo. Scalpers will be out in force when the Switch 2 finally hits store shelves in 2025, but Nintendo has made it clear that it has learned valuable lessons from previous console launches.

It’s also worth remembering Nikkei’s big report from last February. The publication claimed that Nintendo delayed its new console from 2024 to 2025 to build up enough inventory to combat all the scalpers and resellers. We’ve also seen rumors suggesting mass production of the Switch 2 has been underway for quite some time.

We’ll likely have to wait until April for any more substantive Switch 2 news. The Nintendo Direct focusing on the Switch 2 is scheduled for April 2, and we expect to hear about the price, release date, and launch lineup. In the meantime, there are also rumors of a Switch 1 showcase coming in February, but Nintendo has yet to share any details about the presentation.