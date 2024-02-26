Here’s why Nintendo delayed the Switch 2 to March 2025

Earlier this month, Nintendo fans were disappointed to learn that they likely wouldn’t be getting their hands on the Switch 2 in 2024. Multiple reports claimed that despite initially targeting a fall 2024 launch for the new console, Nintendo had started telling partners that it was pushing back the release date. It wasn’t entirely clear at the time what was going on behind the scenes, but a new report might reveal why the Switch 2 was delayed.

According to the Japanese publication Nikkei (via VGC), one of the reasons Nintendo moved the Switch 2 to 2025 was to combat scalpers and resellers. The report claims that “priority was given to ensure the initial inventory of the successor console and a lineup of software titles” are readily available when the console hits store shelves.

In other words, Nintendo wants to avoid the severe inventory issues that plagued the PS5 and the Xbox Series X when they launched in 2020. Finding either console was virtually impossible for months after launch, and even if you could find one or the other in stock somewhere, you’d probably end up losing out to a scalper bot anyway.

But it’s not just about inventory management. Nintendo is also obviously determined to have a strong launch lineup of games available on day one. You may remember The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside the Switch in 2017. That game alone was enough to tide countless Switch owners over until the next wave of releases.

This will be the longest we’ve waited between Nintendo home console launches since the NES, but it sounds like it might be worth it. Perhaps the release date delay will give Retro Studios time to finish Metroid Prime 4, which was first announced at E3 2017.