If you were hoping to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 in 2024, you might be out of luck. In the latest episode of the O X do Controle podcast (via VGC), Brazilian game journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe said that multiple sources have told him that Nintendo now plans to launch its next console in early 2025. Previous leaks and rumors suggested Nintendo was targeting a fall 2024 launch, but those plans seem to have changed.

Five separate sources told the journalist that they are now aiming to launch their next games in the first quarter of 2025 to coincide with the launch of the Switch 2.

VGC reached out to development sources of its own and heard back from two that also plan to launch their Switch 2 games early next year, but the publication wasn’t able to confirm if this has anything to do with a shifting release date for the console itself.

Finally, Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips chimed in with his evidence as well, claiming that “Eurogamer has heard similar whispers of an early 2025 launch from industry sources this week, though has not been able to concretely substantiate them.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Provided all these reports are accurate, the question now is what led Nintendo to push back the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. After all, launching this fall would have put the Switch 2 on store shelves just in time for the holiday season. Then again, the OG Switch launched in March 2017, and now it’s the third best-selling video game console of all time.

It’s also worth noting that Nintendo’s fiscal year runs through the end of March. As such, even if the Switch 2 doesn’t arrive until February or March 2025, it would still launch during Nintendo’s upcoming fiscal year, which certainly matters to investors.

As for the public reveal of the Switch 2, we could be waiting a while. Nintendo did not officially announce the Switch until October 20, 2016 — just five months before the console launched. If the company sticks to a similar schedule for the Switch 2, we might not hear anything about the new console until this fall at the very earliest.