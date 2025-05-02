Tim Cook finally addressed the delay of Apple’s major Siri revamp

During Apple’s earnings call, CEO Tim Cook was questioned about the Siri delays. To investors, Cook said, “We just need more time to complete the work so that they meet our high-quality bar.”

The CEO also mentioned a list of Apple Intelligence features released over the past year, including the all-new Writing Tools, Genmoji, Image Playground, Visual Intelligence, ChatGPT integration, Clean Up Tool, and language expansion. But Tim Cook didn’t acknowledge that most of these features are still in beta.

Cook barely touched on one of the company’s most anticipated features and one of its biggest recent failures. Back in March, Apple announced it would postpone the all-new Siri indefinitely.

Reports following that announcement revealed that Apple didn’t have a working product when it teased the new Siri during the WWDC 2024 keynote. Even months later, the company was still struggling to get it working properly.

So instead of gradually adding new features ahead of iOS 18.4, Apple decided to delay the all-new Siri. The company has reportedly reshaped the Siri team with the goal of delivering a better experience in the coming years.

Even so, a report revealed that Cupertino still plans to release the delayed Siri this fall, most likely with iOS 19. Right now, it’s unclear whether Apple can deliver something by then. And if it does, rumors suggest it could be just a small piece of what the company ultimately envisions.

While Tim Cook’s leadership has made Apple a trillion-dollar company, he’s been facing some tough years. The Apple Car project has been canceled, the Apple Vision Pro launch hasn’t taken off, and Apple Intelligence is struggling to keep up with competitors like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.

BGR will continue tracking the Siri delay and will update you if Apple or Tim Cook announces a firm release date.