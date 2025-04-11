Insider report details Apple’s AI struggles, says first big Siri upgrade due this fall

It’s been a few weeks since Apple announced its most important Apple Intelligence feature would be delayed indefinitely. Facing a huge crisis with its AI platform, the company has shaken up its structure to finally deal with Siri and give it a proper revamp.

After all, the last time Apple announced a product that wasn’t ready to ship was the AirPower in 2017. Now, eight years later, the company found itself in a similar situation, as reports revealed the on-screen awareness Siri previewed during the WWDC 2024 keynote and heavily promoted in the following months was nothing but a concept.

Fortunately, it seems the 2026 timeframe will come sooner rather than later. A New York Times report revealed Apple is aiming at a fall release, which means the on-screen awareness feature might be available by the time iOS 19 launches, or maybe iOS 19.1 if the company does the same testing cycle as it did with iOS 18 and iOS 18.1.

The publication reveals: “Apple hasn’t canceled its revamped Siri. The company plans to release a virtual assistant in the fall capable of doing things like editing and sending a photo to a friend on request, three people with knowledge of its plans said.”

Interestingly enough, while OpenAI and other tech companies focus on operator-like features, reasoning models, and advanced voice modes, Apple thinks it’s not behind its competitors. “Some of Apple’s leaders don’t think the delay is a problem because none of Apple’s rivals, like Google and Meta, have figured out A.I. yet, these people said. They believe there’s time to get it right.”

Wrap up

After announcing the delay of this long-awaited Apple Intelligence feature, it doesn’t seem Apple is adding anything else for the iOS 18.5 beta so far.

With that, it’s safe to assume that the company is saving the new Apple Intelligence features for WWDC 2025. Fortunately, developers might soon be able to start trying the on-screen awareness Siri, even though it seems it will be coming in phases and not as a completely ready product.

