During its earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts that nearly all iPhone models sold in the US during this April–June quarter will be shipped from India. The company wants to avoid possible new tariffs stemming from ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

More notably, other Apple products, including almost all iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and AirPods, will come from Vietnam. Even though Apple has been able to navigate the 45% tariff on Chinese imports, the company knows it can’t depend solely on China to supply products to the US.

Still, Apple says China will continue to supply most of its products sold outside the US for the quarter. This means that while US customers will start seeing “Made in India” and “Made in Vietnam” on its products, the rest of the world will continue to see “Made in China.”

That said, US customers shouldn’t worry. It’s virtually impossible to tell an iPhone made in China from one made in India or Vietnam. Apple follows a strict manufacturing process to ensure consistent quality across its supply chain.

In the earnings call, Apple reported total revenue of $95.4 billion, up 5% from last year. iPhone sales rose 1.9% year-over-year to $46.8 billion for the quarter. “For the March quarter, we had a limited impact from tariffs as we were able to optimize our supply chain and inventory,” Tim Cook said. He also noted that there is no “obvious evidence” that consumers are buying more Apple products because of tariff concerns.

Reports indicate that Apple’s newest products, including the long-awaited “iPhone 20,” will still be made in China. This device is expected to feature an innovative design and technologies that are difficult to replicate, similar to the iPhone X at its launch. The actual impact of the tariff dispute remains unclear, but for now, US users will likely see their next iPhone labeled as made in India.