Apple Spring event 2025: Everything we expect

After a late spring event last year, Apple is expected to hold another press conference in spring 2025 with several announcements across a number of product categories. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Apple spring event, including the date, rumors, and possible product announcements.

Is Apple holding an event this spring?

We still don’t know yet. However, with many announcements expected, it seems we might get a keynote in March. At least, this is what Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman believes. According to the journalist, the company plans to unveil new products in a few months from now.

Last year, Apple held its spring event on May 7. This one was a little later than its usual spring events, but iPads were still the main focus.

Here are the dates when Apple held its last four spring events:

2024: Event on May 7. Apple introduced the M4 iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air, and new accessories.

Event on May 7. Apple introduced the M4 iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air, and new accessories. 2023: No keynote. Apple announced new high-end MacBook Pro models in early January.

No keynote. Apple announced new high-end MacBook Pro models in early January. 2022: Event on March 8. Apple announced a 5G iPhone SE, new iPhone 13 colors, a new iPad Air, and the Mac Studio with the Studio Display.

Event on March 8. Apple announced a 5G iPhone SE, new iPhone 13 colors, a new iPad Air, and the Mac Studio with the Studio Display. 2021: Event on April 20. Apple announced a new iPad Pro, the M1 iMac, an Apple TV 4K, AirTag, and a new color option for iPhone 12.

Event on April 20. Apple announced a new iPad Pro, the M1 iMac, an Apple TV 4K, AirTag, and a new color option for iPhone 12. 2020: No keynote.

No keynote. 2019: Event on March 25. The company announced Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+.

As you can see, Apple held four events in the past six years, making it very likely that the company will hold a keynote this spring.

What will Apple announce at its spring event in 2025?

While the company is expected to unveil the M4 MacBook Air in January, it will likely introduce several more new products during its spring event.

iPhone SE 4

iPhone 14 design: Face ID notch close-up. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The star of the keynote is likely the upcoming iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E, as it may be called.

This device is expected to have a design like the iPhone 14 with a single main 48MP camera. It will be the biggest redesign of this lineup yet. Apple will finally ditch its iPhones with Touch ID in favor of the Face ID technology. With a custom 5G modem, it will also feature a USB-C port and, very likely, Apple Intelligence support.

Some reports suggest Apple might keep the current iPhone SE in the lineup, although it seems unlikely.

iPad 11

Apple’s iPad 10th generation tablet. Image source: Apple Inc.

After a few years without updating the base-model iPad, Apple is expected to give it an important spec upgrade. While the design will remain unchanged, the upcoming iPad 11 is expected to feature Apple Intelligence with the A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM. If Gurman is accurate, this will be the biggest spec bump on the base model iPad in years. Other rumors expect this tablet to feature Apple’s custom 5G and Wi-Fi modems. A new keyboard is also expected to be available for this device.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Less than a year after Apple updated the iPad Air with the M2 chip, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman suggests that Cupertino wants to upgrade this device once again. During its spring event, Apple will likely add the M4 chip to the iPad Air.

According to the journalist, “I wouldn’t be terribly surprised if the 2025 models get bumped up to the M4, matching the iPad Pro. That would mean the Pro has less of an edge over the Air, but that shouldn’t be too shocking. Most Macs rely on the same chip family, and iPads could do the same.”

Smart home hub

The One more thing announcement from this spring event could be Apple’s long-rumored smart home hub. According to Gurman, Apple plans to unveil its smart home hub in March, but it will likely take longer to be available. Code-named Pebble, this 7-inch screen device can help users manage household tasks, run apps, and conduct video calls. It will heavily be tied with App Intent features coming in iOS 18.4 and iOS 19.

Wrap up

BGR will keep updating this article as we learn more about Apple’s upcoming spring event. If the company decides to announce these new products via press releases instead of a live-streamed event, we’ll also let you know.