Apple March event is official: Here’s everything Apple might unveil

Apple, as in years past, is set to hold a special event in March where the company is expected to launch a slew of new hardware. While Apple events in March are certainly less exciting than what we see in September, Apple users can nonetheless expect to see some exciting new hardware announcements next week. We can finally answer the question, “Is there going to be an Apple March Event?”

That answer is yes, friends.

Despite Apple’s best efforts to keep information about unreleased products from leaking, the company’s supply chain is simply too vast at this point. Put simply, the upcoming Apple event likely won’t have any surprises. Still, if you’re in the market for a new iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, Apple’s forthcoming event is worth paying attention to.

What to expect at the March 8 Apple event

Are you wondering what’s in store for Apple’s first big event of 2022? We’ll run down everything you can expect.

Brand new iPhone SE

Apple’s iPhone SE may not be a best-seller, but it sure has a devoted following. Positioned as a compact device that won’t break the bank, Apple’s iPhone SE has always been a compelling product. Especially in an age where smartphones are getting larger, the iPhone SE is a great option for users who shy away from more unwieldy form factors. Additionally, the affordable price point is compelling for users who still want to take advantage of Apple’s more advanced technologies.

The last iPhone SE was released in April of 2020. And seeing as how the device is on a 2-year refresh cycle, a new iPhone SE is all but guaranteed at this month’s Apple event.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE will likely look the same as the current model. In other words, expect a device that looks like an iPhone 8, complete with a 4.7-inch display. The new iPhone SE will most likely maintain Touch ID, which may be disappointing for some users hoping for Face ID. We’ve seen rumblings that the iPhone SE may boast a redesign with Face ID, but this seems unlikely at this point.

Image source: Zach Epstein for BGR

But while the new iPhone SE may look like the old model, there will be some significant internal upgrades. For starters, expect to see an upgrade to Apple’s blazing fast A15 processor. Additionally, the third-generation iPhone SE will finally ship with support for 5G. It also stands to reason that the new iPhone SE will have slightly better camera performance.

If history is any indication, the iPhone SE will remain Apple’s entry-level iPhone model. In other words, expect a price point in the $399 range.

iPad Air 2022

We’re also expecting to see a brand new iPad Air at this month’s Apple event. Apple’s last iPad Air was released about two years ago, so the product is due for an upgrade.

Still, don’t expect much of an overhaul to the iPad Air form factor. The iPad Air upgrade this year will mostly consist of internal enhancements. So in addition to a crisp 10.5-inch display, users can expect to see an iPad Air with an A15 processor. And like the iPhone SE 3, the new iPad Air will likely boast support for 5G connectivity.

Camera-wise, rumor has it that the new iPad Air will have a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera on the front. The current iPad Air starts at $599 with 64GB of storage. That price point and entry-level storage tier will likely remain the same with the 2022 iPad Air.

New 13-inch MacBook Pro

Besides a new iPhone SE and a revamped iPad Air, there’s also a strong chance we’ll see a brand new MacBook Pro at next week’s Apple event.

Now, before you get too excited, reports suggest that the new MacBook Pro may simply be a revamped 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 processor. In other words, Apple is simply going to take the previous-generation MacBook Pro — complete with a TouchBar and all — and outfit it with a next-gen processor.

It stands to reason that Apple’s M2 processor will be a beast, so a revamped 13-inch MacBook Pro might prove to be compelling for folks not able to splurge on the pricier 14 and 16-inch models.

If this rumor pans out, it will be fascinating to see how powerful the M2 processor is. If anything, it will provide us with a nice preview of its capabilities before it becomes standard across Apple’s line of Mac computers.

While next week’s Apple event may lack the glitz and glamor of a brand new iPhone unveiling, there should still be a lot of interesting announcements. Personally, I’m excited to see what type of performance enhancements the M2 will bring to the table. Especially because the original M1 processor completely blew away everyone’s expectations, all eyes will be laser-focused on its successor.