Apple to release new iPhone SE 3 next month

With Apple generating more cash than ever before, the company has no plans to take its foot off the gas anytime soon. On the contrary, Apple will reportedly release more products in 2022 than it ever has in any previous year. Naturally, the iPhone 14 and new MacBook models are expected to launch later this year. But before that, Bloomberg reports that Apple will hold its first hardware event of the year on March 8. The event, which is still a rumor at this point, will likely see Apple introduce a next-gen iPhone SE 3 and a revamped iPad Air.

An iPhone SE 3 with 5G is finally on the way

Image source: Zach Epstein for BGR

Apple’s iPhone SE may not be a best-seller relative to other models, but it has an enthusiastic fan base. Especially with iPhones getting bigger and more unwieldy over the years, the iPhone SE — which first launched in 2016 — provided users with the ability to enjoy Apple’s more advanced technologies in a compact form factor.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE, the third iteration in the SE line, will likely look similar to the second-gen model. In other words, we can expect the third-gen iPhone SE to closely resemble an iPhone 8, complete with Touch ID and all. Incidentally, we have seen some sketchy and questionable rumors claiming that an iPhone SE with Face ID is in the works.

iPhone SE specs

The biggest update to the iPhone SE line will be support for 5G connectivity. While it remains to be seen if this alone will convince current users to upgrade, it’s certainly a nice update. 5G aside, the iPhone SE will reportedly boast an improved camera scheme and an updated processor. The current iPhone SE 2 ships with Apple’s A13 Bionic processor. The upcoming iPhone SE 3, meanwhile, will most likely feature Apple’s A15 Bionic which debuted on last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.

Price-wise, it stands to reason that Apple will keep the iPhone SE as an affordable entry-level device. If history is any indication, iPhone SE pricing won’t change all that much, which is to say that it will likely start at $399. And while we certainly wouldn’t complain if Apple upped the storage on the entry-level iPhone SE from 64GB to 128GB, Apple is notoriously stingy when it comes to boosting storage capacities.

Brand new iPad Air is on the way

With so much attention focused on the iPhone, and now the Mac thanks to Apple’s line of M-x processors, the iPad doesn’t get a lot of press these days. Still, Apple has some notable plans for its iPad line. Specifically, Bloomberg writes that Apple next month may introduce a brand new iPad Air. The next-gen iPad Air will reportedly boast a “faster processor and 5G.”

The last iPad Air update was back in October or 2020, so a refresh this year is indeed likely. Aside from 5G and an A15 processor, the 5th-gen iPad Air will also include a more advanced camera system. The overall form factor of the next-gen iPad Air will likely be very similar to the current model.

All told, 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Apple users. Once the rumored March iPhone SE 3 event ends, WWDC will be just around the corner. And following that, a slew of hardware events are anticipated for September and October.