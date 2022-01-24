Apple will release more new products in 2022 than ever before

For years, critics complained that Apple’s entire business was too focused on the iPhone. Fast forward to 2022 and Apple’s business is more diversified than ever before. Sure, the iPhone release still accounts for the bulk of Apple’s revenue. But the company has enjoyed tremendous growth across a multitude of product lines. Mac sales in particular have seen a resurgence thanks to Apple’s series of M1 processors and a newly designed Mac Pro. This, together with the Apple Watch, AirPods, the iPad, and the company’s ever-growing Services division, has transformed Apple into the world’s first trillion-dollar company.

With 2022 already in full swing, Apple has no plans to take its foot off the gas anytime soon. On the contrary, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that 2022 will see Apple release “the widest array of new hardware products in its history this fall.” And while nothing with Apple is ever guaranteed until a product is officially announced, we do have a good idea of what to expect out of Apple before the year is up.

Brand new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Seeing as how Apple recently released a brand new MacBook Pro design, you might be surprised to learn that Apple may release a new MacBook Pro model later this year. Because the entry-level MacBook Pro starts at $1999, rumor has it that a more affordable MacBook Pro model is on the way. There are also rumblings that we’ll see a new MacBook Pro, with the same design, albeit with next-gen M2 processors.

More notably, 2022 will see the MacBook Air receive a huge facelift. According to reports, Apple’s revamped MacBook Air will do away with its iconic wedge design. Additionally, the new MacBook Air may boast a notch design. In short, Apple’s new MacBook Air may look similar to the current MacBook Pro.

What’s more, there’s a chance the new MacBook Air will come with white bezels, similar to the iMac. Performance-wise, it’s a safe bet that Apple’s forthcoming MacBook Air will boast the company’s M2 processor.

iPhone 14 and iPhone SE release

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Apple will release brand new iPhone 14 models this year. After all, Apple has steadily been rolling out new iPhone models every year for more than a decade.

As for what the iPhone 14 will bring to the table, there is speculation that the notch will be replaced by a punch-hole camera or a pill-shaped camera cutout. There are also reports that the iPhone 14 will do away with the camera bump. Rather, the camera module will sit flush with the device. If this pans out, it will be interesting to see if the iPhone 14 is thicker than the iPhone 13.

Most notably, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models may introduce a 48-megapixel shooter. 8K video support is also possible. Incidentally, there may be no iPhone 14 Mini. Rumor has it that iPhone Mini models haven’t sold well and that Apple will not release a new model.

Still, if you’re looking for a more compact iPhone that won’t break the bank, there’s hope. An iPhone SE 3 is set for release later this year. The iPhone SE 3 will assuredly support 5G and boast Apple’s A15 Bionic processor. Apple’s iPhone SE models typically arrive in stores during the Spring as opposed to the Fall. Affordability is one of the main allures of the iPhone SE and there’s no reason to believe that will change. That said, expect to see an iPhone SE 3 priced at $399.

New Apple Watch, new iPads, and more

Later this year, Apple will likely release the Apple Watch Series 8. Rumor has it may be available in three distinct sizes as opposed to two. As we’ve covered previously, Apple this year may also release a rugged Apple Watch designed for more physically active users.

With respect to new iPads, Gurman writes:

This spring will mark a year since the last iPad Pro upgrade, and that model launched about a year after the 2020 version. But I don’t expect the new model to arrive that quickly this time around. After all, the last two models were essentially new chip and camera upgrades. This year’s iPad Pro will probably have an updated design, with the M2 chip and wireless charging.

As for other Apple hardware to look forward to, there’s a strong chance we’ll see a new iteration of AirPods Pro. Notably, Apple’s next-gen AirPods Pro may feature a new design. According to credible sources, Apple’s new AirPods Pro will be more compact. Specifically, there’s speculation the new design will occupy more of the ear, similar to what we’ve seen from rival products from Samsung and Google.

And if you’re wondering if we’ll see Apple’s mythical AR/VR headset this year, word is that the release has been pushed back until 2023.