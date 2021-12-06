Apple Watch 2022 models might include rugged sports watch and new SE

The Apple Watch Series 7 did not deliver the design makeover that many rumors detailed in the months that preceded the iPhone 13 launch event. However, Series 7 does feature bigger screens than ever before and much faster charging. In 2022, Apple is obviously expected to release Apple Watch Series 8, which is rumored to bring additional health-tracking features. A redesign might still be on the table, although it’s too early for such speculation.

But the Apple Watch Series 8 won’t be the only new Watch in Apple’s 2022 lineup. An Apple insider claims that Apple will refresh the Apple Watch SE next year. Separately, a rugged Apple Watch targeting athletes will also reportedly see the light of day in 2022.

Mark Gurman is the well-known Apple insider who shared more details about Apple’s Watch plans for 2022. He mentioned the Apple Watch SE 2 and the unnamed rugged wearable in his Power On newsletter on Bloomberg.

Apple Watch 2022 family

Apple released the Watch SE in 2020, a mid-range device that offers the same design and almost the same health-tracking experience as the flagship models.

The Apple Watch SE is more affordable than the Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 7, which means some compromises are expected. The gadget doesn’t feature an always-on display, nor does it come with advanced sensors like blood oxygen and ECG. However, the Apple Watch SE will meet the needs of many buyers looking for basic Apple Watch functionality.

The Watch SE isn’t a wearable that Apple upgrades every year, given its naming scheme. A 2022 refresh makes sense for the line, especially considering the Apple Watch Series 3 is getting rather old. However, Gurman did not offer details on Apple Watch SE 2 hardware or software upgrades.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is still available in Apple’s lineup this year. While the price is a bargain, the wearable is several years old. It’s unclear whether Apple will keep the first-gen Apple Watch SE in stock once the Watch SE 2 launches. But that would be an exciting development for the Apple Watch.

The rugged Apple Watch upgrade

An even more exciting Apple Watch 2022 upgrade might be a new model targeting athletes. The “ruggedized” design might include a case that’s more resistant to scratches and dents. These are features that should appeal to athletes and other active Apple Watch owners.

It’s unclear what name the rugged model would sport or whether Apple will simply include it among the rest of its Apple Watch Series 8 models. It’s likely the device will offer most or all of the same core features as the regular models.

Of note, it’s unclear how much the rugged Apple Watch will cost compared to the Watch SE 2 and regular Series 8 models.

Like this year’s model, the company should unveil the next-gen Apple Watch Series 8 models during the 2022 iPhone event next September. That’s just speculation, however, given the pattern of Apple’s launch events in the past.