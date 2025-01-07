Apple reportedly plans to launch iPhone 16E and iPad 11 ‘by April’

Two conflicting Apple leaks sprang up online today. First, MacRumors shared a report from an unnamed X user with “a track record of leaking accurate iOS-related information.” The account claimed that Apple would release two new devices codenamed “V59” and “J481” alongside iOS 18.3. Thanks to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, we already know that V59 is the new iPhone SE (or iPhone 16E) and J481 is the next entry-level iPad.

MacRumors also noted that Apple released iOS 15.3, iOS 16.3, and iOS 17.3 in late January for the last three years. That would seem to suggest the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 will launch before the end of this month. Well, not so fast.

Shortly after MacRumors published the article, Gurman chimed in on social media with a rather definitive disagreement. “Completely untrue,” he said. But then he responded with another post, sharing some new information about the release timing:

Yes, the new iPads and iPhone SE replacement are being developed on the iOS 18.3 train – but that doesn’t mean they launch together this month. It means they’ll launch before iOS 18.4, by April if all goes to plan. https://t.co/qaMSH1ImSW — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 7, 2025

Gurman doesn’t deny that iOS 18.3 will roll out before the end of January, but he says Apple’s plan is to launch the budget-friendly devices during the iOS 18.3 cycle—not the day the update arrives. In other words, the goal is to launch the iPhone 16E and iPad 11 before iOS 18.4 drops, which means they should both be available “by April.”

Unfortunately, this also means more waiting if you’re interested in picking up the latest model of either of Apple’s more affordable mobile devices.