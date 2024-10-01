iPhone SE 4 with Face ID and new iPad Air coming in early 2025

Apple is planning to unveil the iPhone SE 4 alongside an updated series of iPads in early 2025, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

In a recent report, Gurman says that Apple is preparing to start production on a new iPhone SE model with the codename V59. He also reminds us that this will be the first iPhone SE since the 2022 model, which was the last iPhone to feature a Home button. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to ditch the outmoded design element in favor of a notch cutout. At long last, all budget-minded Apple fans can leave Touch ID in the dust and switch to Face ID.

Apple is expected to announce new iPad Air models alongside the iPhone SE as well. Gurman says that the new models—codenamed J607 and J637—will have a similar design to the latest version but with several internal upgrades.

We should also be introduced to an updated version of Apple’s Magic Keyboard, as codenames for the 11-inch (R307) and 13-inch versions (R308) of the iPad accessory have been seen. They will reportedly include features from the iPad Pro keyboards.

Finally, Gurman notes that a new iPad mini codenamed J410 could see the light of day before the end of 2024. It could even show up at Apple’s rumored October event, where the company might debut a new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac, all with M4 chips.