Opera could be the best Android browser after this new update

There are two types of people in the world: Those with an enormous number of tabs open and those who close all their browser tabs. If you are in the first group, the newest Opera update for Android might make your life much easier.

As previewed during Opera Browser Days in Lisbon, Portugal, the company is adding Tab Management for Android users. This is already a fan-favorite feature on the desktop Opera One browser, and it’s now making its way to Android.

With version 89 of Opera for Android, users can access the new tab gallery layouts with new features, including options for customization, the introduction of Tab Islands, and the ability to search for open tabs, reopen recently closed ones, or mute them altogether.

“Many of our users love tabs and have been requesting new ways of working with them. As always, we’ve listened carefully and are following through today by releasing the most comprehensive tab management system of any mobile browser,” said Stefan Sternelund, VP of Product, Opera for Android.

According to the company, a recent study revealed that over 15% of Android users have at least 15 tabs open at any given time, while more than 25% of Opera users keep 30 or more tabs open. This led the browser company to bring those desktop features to smaller screens.

Image source: Opera

With this update, Opera users on Android can now choose between three different tab layouts: carousel, grid, and list. This update also adds Tab Islands, which create automatic group tabs depending on usage. It’s also possible to create Tab Islands manually.

With the new Recently Closed Tabs option, users can quickly access and restore all recently closed tabs. This update also lets users search for a webpage name or something related by tapping the magnifying glass icon at the top right corner of a page.

Finally, this update lets users mute a specific tab. It’s now possible to silence a single tab instead of turning off the audio on your device altogether. To mute a tab, press the speaker button on the tab gallery on all the tabs currently playing audio.

You can find Opera for Android at the Google Play Store.