4 Netflix original series returning with new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original series returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning series.

These are the weeks when Netflix’s variety really shines through, as subscribers will be treated to new seasons of an animated series for kids, an animated series for adults, a South Korean reality game show, and a NASCAR documentary series.

Returning Netflix series (5/4 – 5/10)

“In the town of MotorVania, half-monster, half-rescue vehicles known as Monsterwheelies are on a mission to protect their community,” reads the synopsis of this DreamWorks series. “No matter the challenge, the Monsterwheelies supercharge their way to accomplishing the task while blocking the plans of troublemakers like Phantom Freeze and Invisible Van.”

In this South Korean game show, 12 contestants compete in strategic games and form alliances in order to win a huge cash prize. The second season “gathers players from diverse professional backgrounds for seven intense days of competition to determine the brightest mind.” The season premieres this week, but more episodes will air over the next two weeks.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Following in the wake of Drive to Survive, Netflix teamed with NASCAR for a documentary series about the stock car racing league. Full Speed returns for season 2 this week, following Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suárez as they compete in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Blood of Zeus is back for its third and final season this week, as Heron, the demigod son of Zeus, continues on his journey to save Earth and Olympus. As noted by my colleague Andy Meek, the first two seasons have perfect 100% critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.