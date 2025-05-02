Next week’s must-watch streaming TV shows from Netflix, Max, Peacock, Apple, and Hulu

It’s that time again: Next week’s slate of new releases from the major streamers is stacked with tons of fresh TV seasons, global intrigue, and big-name returns.

Conan O’Brien, for example, is back with more globetrotting chaos, while Peacock’s hit TV drama Poker Face returns with a fresh stack of mysteries — and that’s just the beginning. Whether you’re into high-stakes mind games, scenic motorcycle journeys, or a splash of childhood nostalgia, there’s something new landing on just about every big platform (including Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, and more). So clear your queue and cancel your plans.

Here’s what we suggest keeping an eye on as the next wave of can’t-miss TV rolls in.

The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 (Netflix, May 6)

This first of the week’s releases, Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan, is a fiendishly addictive Korean reality competition series. I wrote a deeper overview about why I love the show so much here, but the short version is that the series features a group of contestants (both normies as well as celebrities) who live together in a luxury house while scheming, strategizing, and battling through mind-bending games.

Every day features two matches: One for the accumulation of prize gold, another for elimination. It’s intense, smart, wildly entertaining—and yes, you’ll be yelling at your screen like it’s a horror movie. If you think reality TV can’t be high-stakes and high-IQ, think again.

Conan O’Brien Must Go: Season 2 (Max, May 8)

In Conan O’Brien Must Go, the world becomes Conan’s stage—and absolutely no country is safe from his signature chaos and hilarity.

This Max series is part travel show, part fish-out-of-water comedy, and all Conan. Each episode finds the former late-night host popping up on the doorsteps of international fans he met through his podcast, turning casual chats into unforgettable episodes packed with awkward charm, spontaneous karaoke, and the kind of global mischief only Conan can deliver. Whether he’s jamming with a Finnish metal band or puzzling over local customs, this is a hilariously human adventure worth packing your (proverbial) bags for.

Poker Face: Season 2 (Peacock, May 8)

Charlie Cale is hitting the road again, and trouble still can’t lie its way past her. Poker Face Season 2 rolls into Peacock on May 8, picking up with everyone’s favorite human lie detector unraveling a fresh batch of weird murders and offbeat mysteries — one strange pit stop at a time. Rian Johnson’s twisty, retro-flavored crime series brings back Natasha Lyonne in all her chain-smoking, wisecracking glory, and this season is stacked with killer guest stars like John Mulaney and Cynthia Erivo.

In a sea of predictable TV shows, Poker Face is a stylish standout — clever, funny, and always one step ahead.

Long Way Home (Apple TV+, May 9)

From our Apple TV+ May preview earlier this week, which included a snapshot of Ewan McGregor’s upcoming road trip docuseries Long Way Home: “Buckle up for Long Way Home, a road trip docuseries starring McGregor along with his best mate Charley Boorman as they ditch the straight line in favor of the scenic route through 17 European countries on quirky, vintage motorbikes.

From Scotland’s rugged hills to the Arctic Circle’s icy edge, this 10-episode adventure is packed with jaw-dropping scenery, cultural deep-dives, and the duo’s infectious bromance. Expect epic vistas, oddball activities, and plenty of laughs as they take the long way. Long Way Home is part travelogue, part midlife joyride, and 100% proof that friendship ages like a fine single malt.

This final release is actually a movie, but it’s still worth including in our roundup even though it’s the odd man out.

Summer of ’69, hitting Hulu on May 9, is a coming-of-age comedy that gives the teen sex romp a smart, hilarious makeover. Chloe Fineman stars as an eccentric, over-it-all stripper who unexpectedly becomes a mentor to a painfully awkward high school senior on a mission to lose her virginity before graduation. What starts as a misguided plan quickly spirals into a heartwarming (and wildly inappropriate) tale of self-discovery, female friendship, and very questionable advice.

Directed by Jillian Bell, with a cast that includes Nicole Byer, Liza Koshy, and Charlie Day, this one’s got raunchy laughs, big heart, and a whole lot of retro charm. If you love TV shows and movies that mix outrageous comedy with unexpected emotional depth, make Summer of ’69 your next must-watch.