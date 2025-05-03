The streaming hot list: 10 TV series everyone’s talking about this week

Feeling like your streaming queue needs a refresh? This week’s Top 10 TV ranking from Reelgood is stacked with must-watch hits across all the major platforms — titles that could very well include the kind of quality TV series you’re looking for. Netflix’s Black Mirror, for example, is back to frying brains and playing with the fabric of reality, while The Last of Us on Max is still turning heartbreak into high art in its grim, fungus-ravaged world.

Ransom Canyon, meanwhile, is riding high on the Netflix charts, and Apple TV+ is turning heads with the stylishly dramatic Your Friends & Neighbors. And that still only scratches the surface, with this week’s list also including a series about the fight against galactic fascism, a seedy gangster drama, and a glitzy Hollywood series that peels back the curtain on fame, power, and everything in between.

Let’s take a look at what everyone’s glued to right now, and why your watchlist is about to get at least a little bit longer. The new Reelgood chart, which you can check out below, covers the seven-day period that ended on April 30, and it’s based on Reelgood monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across every major TV platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

Below, check out what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV series making the most waves right now.

1. The Last of Us (HBO/Max). Season 2 of The Last of Us throws us back into the heartbreak and horror of its post-apocalyptic world, with Ellie on a relentless path of revenge that tests everything she thought she knew about love, loyalty, and justice. With new allies, brutal enemies, and emotional gut-punches around every corner, this season digs even deeper into the human cost of survival.

2. Andor (Disney+). Andor is a tense, slow-burn thriller set in the Star Wars universe that follows Cassian Andor as he stumbles into the rebellion and begins to understand what it means to resist tyranny. With its grounded tone and richly layered storytelling, the series reveals how everyday people become revolutionaries. Easily one of the best TV series of 2025.

3. MobLand (Paramount+). This stylized gangster drama follows the power struggles between warring London crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons. Tom Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, the street-smart fixer caught in the crossfire, while Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren play the formidable patriarch and matriarch of the Harrigan clan.

4. Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+). In Your Friends & Neighbors, Jon Hamm plays a washed-up hedge fund guy who loses everything — so, naturally, he starts robbing his ultra-rich neighbors to keep up appearances. But as he sneaks behind their manicured hedges and designer curtains, he discovers that the real drama isn’t in the heists; it’s in the secrets everyone’s hiding.

5. Ransom Canyon (Netflix). Ransom Canyon unfolds in a rugged Texas town where love and loyalty are tested across generations of ranching families. At the center are Staten Kirkland and Quinn O’Grady, two longtime neighbors whose growing bond stirs up old wounds, new rivalries, and the unforgiving pull of the land they call home.

6. You (Netflix). You is Netflix’s twisted tale of love, lies, and lethal obsession, centered on Joe Goldberg — a bookish charmer with a habit of stalking and killing anyone who gets in the way of his idea of romance. No matter how many new cities or identities he takes on, Joe can’t outrun the monster inside. Even though he’s always convinced it’s the world, not him, that’s broken.

7. Black Mirror (Netflix). Black Mirror is a dark anthology TV series that explores the chilling ways technology can warp modern life and human behavior. Each standalone episode presents a near-future world where innovation and obsession collide, often with disturbing and all-too-plausible consequences. One of the best Netflix TV shows of all time.

8. Hacks (Max). Hacks stars Jean Smart as a fading comedy icon in Las Vegas who reluctantly joins forces with a sharp-tongued millennial writer after a career misstep. What starts as a transactional gig turns into a brutally funny, surprisingly heartfelt exploration of ego, mentorship, and the messiness of reinvention.

9. Étoile (Prime Video). Étoile on Prime Video spins a globe-trotting tale of ballet, ambition, and reinvention, as two world-class dance companies in Paris and New York trade places in a last-ditch bid to stay afloat. From the creators of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it’s a stylish blend of sharp dialogue, backstage drama, and breathtaking choreography set to the rhythm of artistic obsession.

10. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu). The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu is a chilling vision of a near-future theocracy where women are stripped of their rights and forced to bear children for the ruling elite. At the heart of it all is June Osborne, a fierce survivor whose quiet defiance sparks a growing resistance from inside the regime.