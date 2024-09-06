Apple to host a separate October event for new iPad mini and more

Ahead of the iPhone 16 event next week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple has been planning another keynote for M4 Macs and new iPads. While he already noted that new M4 Macs are coming in October or November, he also shared a few other tidbits about what else Apple plans to unveil after his iPhone 16 keynote predictions.

According to the journalist, Apple is working on new iPad models, including an upgraded mini version. Since the company recently released new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, it’s likely that Cupertino will upgrade the base-model iPad 10 and the iPad mini.

While we don’t expect major changes for these iPads, Apple will likely add a better chip. Recently, Gurman reported that the company is working on a cheaper Magic Keyboard for the entry-level iPad. However, this accessory is likely slated for early next year. There are rumors that Apple might add an M chip to the iPad mini, so it could feature Apple Intelligence. However, it’s unclear if Cupertino will upgrade the iPad mini with that technology. Later on, in 2026, both mini and Air models are expected to get a design change with a new OLED display.

For the October event, Gurman said Apple plans to introduce a new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with the M4 chip. The Mac mini is expected to get a new design inspired by the Apple TV and lose its USB-A ports, getting a similar treatment to Mac Studio.

Besides these products, the journalist says Apple will keep working on new AirPods Pro 3 and iPhone SE 4, which are expected early next year. An updated Apple TV, first scheduled for earlier this year, isn’t going to be introduced any time soon, as the “stable inventory of the device suggests a new version isn’t on the immediate horizon. The upcoming AirPods Max 2 could “come later,” the journalist says

BGR will let you know once we learn more about this upcoming Apple event.