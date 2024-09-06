Last-minute leak reveals everything Apple will announce at the iPhone 16 event

Ahead of the iPhone 16 event this Monday, a last-minute leak reveals every product and major feature expected to be announced during the It’s Glowtime keynote. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple will unveil new iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods models.

Below, we’ve gathered all the new information about this iPhone 16 event leak.

iPhone 16 main leaks:

Apple will upgrade the regular iPhone 16 memory from 6GB to 8GB. This will be required for this phone to run Apple Intelligence

The entry iPhone 16 model will get the Action Button and the all-new Capture Button

The iPhone 16 Pro will have a display increase with bezels that are a third slimmer than the past generation

Only the iPhone 16 Pro models will get a 48MP ultra-wide camera

Lastly, Mark Gurman confirmed that the iPhone 16 Pro will come with the same black, white, and natural titanium options. A new gold version will replace the blue model. The regular models will get white, green, pink, blue, and black.

AirPods main leaks

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In this iPhone 16 event leak, the journalist doesn’t expect AirPods Pro or AirPods Max to be released in this event

The major feature of the new AirPods will be regarding hearing health. However, it’s unclear exactly what the company will announce

There will be two new AirPods 4 models, they will feature a USB-C port, Find My, and improved sound

Apple Watch main leaks

Apple will update all three Apple Watch models

The Apple Watch Series 10 will have a bigger display and a case “noticeably thinner”

The new models might not have blood-oxygen features as “there’s no evidence that the feature is returning” after the company was forced to remove it due to a lawsuit

Sleep apnea will be a major Apple Watch feature, but a high blood pressure sensor is no longer expected for an immediate release

Below, you can learn more about the other tidbits about the iPhone 16 event, despite the leaks mentioned above.