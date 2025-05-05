Apple may ditch iPhone’s Dynamic Island, if this leak is accurate

With so many leaks and reports about the iPhone 17, it almost feels like it’s time to move on to iPhone 18 leaks. Over the weekend, The Information shared several details about upcoming iPhone models, including the future iPhone 18 Pro.

It’s been known for a while that Apple plans to add under-display Face ID to the iPhone 18 Pro. While the company had to postpone this technology from the iPhone 17 Pro, it now seems everything is on track for a 2026 release.

Apple’s rumored approach is raising a few eyebrows. According to the report, the company plans to introduce under-display Face ID with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max but will still leave a small hole in the top-left corner of the screen for the front-facing camera, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup, just mirrored on the opposite side.

This could be a big shift in design, but it seems odd that Apple would move the front-facing camera to the top-left corner for one simple reason: the Dynamic Island functionality.

In almost 20 years of iPhones, the only major feature Apple has removed from one generation to the next was 3D Touch (long gone, but never forgotten in our hearts). That said, after introducing Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro, it would be surprising for the company to eliminate it. It doesn’t seem likely that Apple would move Dynamic Island features to the top-left corner of the display.

Sure, the technology can change and the software can evolve. But after putting so much effort into adding Live Activities to the Dynamic Island and with developers embracing it, it doesn’t feel like the company is ready to abandon it.

In fact, I’d bet Apple would get rid of Camera Control before even thinking about ditching the Dynamic Island.

There are rumors that Apple plans to add a narrower Dynamic Island (and I’m all for it), but if the company is still including some kind of screen interference, whether it’s a hole-punch or something like the old notch, it should serve a purpose. In this case, Dynamic Island is a solid feature.

Wrap up

The Information‘s Wayne Ma is usually on point with his reports, and under-display Face ID is likely coming to the iPhone 18 Pro. Still, this might just be one of Apple’s prototypes for future iPhones. Even if the company doesn’t release a model like the one described, it doesn’t mean it hasn’t been tested.

With the iPhone 13, there was a rumor that Cupertino was still testing Touch ID. So, who knows?