Squid Game season 3 teaser invites you to play one more game

One of the biggest success stories in Netflix’s history is about to end. Squid Game season 3 is the final chapter of the story of a secret contest in which 456 competitors risk their lives playing deadly children’s games for an enormous cash prize.

If this seems sudden, it might be because Squid Game season 2 premiered in December 2024. That is just a six-month wait between seasons — lightning fast compared to the three-plus-year delay between the first and second seasons.

The wait is nearly over, though, as evidenced by Netflix unleashing the teaser trailer for the third and final season of Squid Game on Monday afternoon:

“A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal,” reads Netflix’s synopsis of Squid Game season 3. In the third and final season, Seong Gi-hun (aka Player 456) is “forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve.”

At the same time, In-ho is back as the Front Man, preparing to welcome a new group of VIPs as his brother, Jun-ho, continues to look for the island where the game is played. It all comes down to this. Will Gi-hun break the cycle, or will the Front Man win?

The teaser doesn’t give us much more information than that, but at the end, listen for the sound of a baby crying. This is sure to be the most harrowing season yet.

Squid Game season 3 premieres on Netflix on June 27, 2025.