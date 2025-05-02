Ubisoft might have spoiled unannounced Switch 2 games

The Switch 2 is going to be more powerful than its predecessor, which means that more third-party games will be available on the system. Some of those games were unveiled at the Switch 2 Direct, including Borderlands 4, Cyberpunk 2077, and Elden Ring. Ubisoft also announced at the time that Star Wars Outlaws was coming to the Switch 2, and now, the studio seems to be hinting at a few more titles in the works for Nintendo’s next console.

This week, Ubisoft Brazil took to social media to ask the fans which Ubisoft games they want to play on Switch 2. An innocent enough post for engagement, but it included an interesting image that the internet immediately began picking apart:

Adm primeiro! Queria um que começa com "Ray" e termina com "man Legends" #UbisoftBrasil pic.twitter.com/m8uQR6rwYG — Ubisoft Brasil 🇧🇷 (@UbisoftBrasil) May 1, 2025

Star Wars Outlaws is featured in the image, and we already know that it’s arriving for Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4th. We also see Assassin’s Creed Shadows here, which has not been announced for Switch 2, but has already been rated for the console.

No surprises yet, but up at the top of the collage, we see the box art for Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. We’ve heard nothing from Ubisoft about either game getting a Switch 2 port, but at the very least, the studio is clearly open to it.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

With that said, it is honestly hard to imagine Ubisoft promoting these games if they aren’t being ported to the Switch 2. Both were relatively well received and could find a whole new audience on the Switch 2, which is expected to break sales records.

At this point, I’ll be more surprised by games not making their way to Nintendo’s next console. Preorders in the US sold out virtually instantly, and reports suggest Nintendo won’t come close to producing enough supply to meet demand. Any game or franchise with a built-in fan base is going to find its way to the Switch 2 sooner rather than later.