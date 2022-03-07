Apple might reveal a new green iPhone 13 color at its March event

In less than 24 hours, Apple will take the stage for its annual spring event. The company has not shared any details about the Peek Performance event, but leaks have already spoiled all of the surprises. At least, that seemed to be the case, but YouTuber Luke Miani claimed in a new video that Apple will also unveil a green iPhone 13 on Wednesday.

Green iPhone 13 reveal at Apple’s March event

According to Miani’s sources, Apple will once again add a new colorway to the latest iPhone series months after launch. You might recall Apple debuted its purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini last April at the Spring Loaded event. Similarly, the dark green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will have the same specs as the old models. The only difference will be the color of the phone, which looks much darker than the green iPhone 12.

Miani says he spoke with Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl (the hosts of the Genius Bar podcast) to verify this leak. Prosser is also the host of Front Page Tech on YouTube, and has a pretty solid track record when it comes to major Apple leaks.

Miani also recruited concept artist Ian Zelbo to put together the mockup you see above.

Apple’s plans for the Peek Performance event

9to5Mac isn’t convinced that Miani’s information is accurate. Countless rumors and reports suggest that Apple will announce a new iPhone SE at the March event tomorrow. As the site notes, Apple has never revealed a new color for an existing iPhone model alongside a new model. That could potentially shift the focus away from the new device.

While that might be the case, Apple would much rather share its big announcements during a media event than through a press release. After all, it’s just a new color — there should still be plenty of room for the iPhone SE 3 as well in an hour-long event.

Speaking of the new iPhone SE, leaks have suggested that Apple will not change the design in 2022. The iPhone SE 3 will have the same 4.7-inch display as the 2020 model, as well as a Home button with Touch ID. The upgrades will be internal, as the 2022 iPhone SE will ship with the A15 Bionic processor and 5G support.

Of course, the iPhone won’t be the only product line with one or two updates at the March event. Apple is also reportedly planning to reveal a brand new iPad Air. The 2022 iPad Air is rumored to feature the same all-screen design as the previous model, complete with a 10.5-inch display and flat edges. Apple will bring over a few notable upgrades, including the A15 Bionic processor and support for 5G connectivity.

Finally, there’s a good chance that we’ll see a new 13-inch MacBook Pro on Wednesday. It might be the first Apple laptop to feature the company’s custom M2 processor. Other than that, much like the other products, we don’t expect a major redesign.