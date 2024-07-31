iPhone 16 colors leaked, and I’d put a case on all of them

I won’t necessarily go for a Pro when I upgrade to an iPhone 16 this fall. The regular model and even the iPhone 16 Plus variants are on my list. When I buy a new iPhone, the color will be the least of my worries, which I’ve said before.

That is, I have favorites with each generation. But I’ll focus on getting the right model and storage before I even consider the color. With the iPhone 14 Pro, I was lucky to score a purple model on launch day, but it wasn’t guaranteed. I would have gone with any other color instead if I wasn’t able to score the purple colorway for a day-one delivery.

The iPhone 16 colors have popped up in various leaks so far, but the image you’re about to see will give you the best idea of what to expect from the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. And from the looks of it, I’m certain I’ll put a case on whatever model I end up getting.

Insider Sony Dickson posted on X the following image, which shows the five purported iPhone 16 colors: white, black, blue, green, and pink.

There’s nothing spectacular here if you ask me. I’m not particularly fond of the tones Apple chose for this edition. The white and black options are the safe choices. I don’t like the blue or green at all. The pink, which would be my first choice, isn’t that inspiring either.

With the purple iPhone 14 Pro, I went for a film protection for the rear glass rather than a case. I wanted to enjoy the color and design and prevent an increase in thickness. I don’t have similar feelings about the iPhone 16 Pro colors above. I’ll also note that the rumored iPhone 16 yellow and purple color options are not seen on the table in the photo.

Dickson is usually accurate with his leaks, but this is still just a leak. Maybe the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will come in additional colors. Then again, it’s almost August. Apple is already mass-producing the iPhone 16 ahead of the mid-September launch event. Leaks like this one are inevitable.

The image doesn’t just show the colors of the non-Pro iPhone 16 models. We also get a clear look at the design. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will look almost like their predecessors, with a few key differences.

First, the camera module features two lenses arranged vertically rather than diagonally. That placement will ensure that the non-Pro models can capture spatial videos for the Vision Pro.

Secondly, there’s a capacitive Capture button on the same side as the standby/power button. Look at the pink iPhone 16 in the image to get a better look at it.

The Capture button will let you quickly invoke the camera app and snap fast pictures. It’s one of the reasons I want an iPhone 16 model this year. Reports also say the button will have force-sensing abilities, mimicking the functionality of a shutter button on a professional camera.