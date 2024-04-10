Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 Apple Watch Series 10 iPad Air 6 iPhone SE 4 iOS 17.4.1 macOS 15 watchOS 10 Apple Watch Series 9
Home Tech Mobile

iPhone 16 colors: This might be Apple’s best lineup yet

By
Published Apr 10th, 2024 9:29AM EDT
Apple iPhone 12 Review
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

After several leaks regarding iPhone 16 Pro colors, we just got our first rumor regarding the standard models. Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital (via MacRumors) says Apple will release seven new colors for the next-generation iPhones.

Although this leaker doesn’t have a proven track record for accurate leaks, their post has caught the attention of the Weibo community. According to them, the iPhone 16 Plus will come in seven new colors:

  • Black
  • White
  • Blue
  • Green
  • Pink
  • Purple
  • Yellow

Currently, the iPhone 15 comes in five options: Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink. With that, Apple would bring back popular Yellow and Purple colors, which, in recent years, were spring refresh versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

Interestingly, the leaker talks about the iPhone 16 Plus colors, but Apple doesn’t offer different colors in the same lineup, which means the smaller version will also have the same options.

Besides that, we recently heard about the iPhone 16 Pro colors, which include Natural Titanium and White Titanium and new Space Black and Rose options. This other Weibo leaker says the new Space Black color will look similar to the one on the iPhone 14 Pro. The White Titanium option will also be identical to the white iPhone 14 Pro, and the Natural Titanium option, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, is “a bit gray.”

We also heard that Apple might apply color to the Pro models the same way it does with the regular iPhone 15 versions, with an optimized dual-ion exchange process before being polished with nanocrystalline particles and etched to create a textured matte finish, which means color would be applied directly into the glass.

Apple is said to improve this process by making colored glass glossy. Currently, the standard iPhone 15 colors are more pastel, but Apple might make them more vibrant in this upcoming release.

Below, you can get all the latest rumors about the iPhone 16.

Don’t Miss: iPhone 16: Rumors, release date, A18, AI, Capture button, and more

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News