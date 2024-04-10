iPhone 16 colors: This might be Apple’s best lineup yet

After several leaks regarding iPhone 16 Pro colors, we just got our first rumor regarding the standard models. Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital (via MacRumors) says Apple will release seven new colors for the next-generation iPhones.

Although this leaker doesn’t have a proven track record for accurate leaks, their post has caught the attention of the Weibo community. According to them, the iPhone 16 Plus will come in seven new colors:

Black

White

Blue

Green

Pink

Purple

Yellow

Currently, the iPhone 15 comes in five options: Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink. With that, Apple would bring back popular Yellow and Purple colors, which, in recent years, were spring refresh versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

Interestingly, the leaker talks about the iPhone 16 Plus colors, but Apple doesn’t offer different colors in the same lineup, which means the smaller version will also have the same options.

Besides that, we recently heard about the iPhone 16 Pro colors, which include Natural Titanium and White Titanium and new Space Black and Rose options. This other Weibo leaker says the new Space Black color will look similar to the one on the iPhone 14 Pro. The White Titanium option will also be identical to the white iPhone 14 Pro, and the Natural Titanium option, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, is “a bit gray.”

We also heard that Apple might apply color to the Pro models the same way it does with the regular iPhone 15 versions, with an optimized dual-ion exchange process before being polished with nanocrystalline particles and etched to create a textured matte finish, which means color would be applied directly into the glass.

Apple is said to improve this process by making colored glass glossy. Currently, the standard iPhone 15 colors are more pastel, but Apple might make them more vibrant in this upcoming release.

Below, you can get all the latest rumors about the iPhone 16.