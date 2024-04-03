iPhone 16 Pro rumored to use a key design change from the iPhone 15

The same Weibo leaker (via ShrimpApplePro) who revealed the possible iPhone 16 Pro colors now says Apple will add the same technology from the iPhone 15 glass to the newest models. If this turns out to be accurate, it would mean that the colors on Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max won’t be as prone to chipping and fading as the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple regularly improves With the iPhone 14, Apple introduced a more repairable back, which was then brought over to the iPhone 15 Pro models. Now, the company might be planning to bring the glass coloring process of the iPhone 15 to the iPhone 16 Pro models.

With that, the most expensive iPhones would have a back glass strengthened with an optimized dual-ion exchange process before being polished with nanocrystalline particles and etched to create a textured matte finish.

iPhone 16 Pro might add the same glossy finish as the iPhone 15 for its glass back. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

While the regular iPhone 16 models will likely continue to feature a countered edge on the aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, the Pro versions will focus on the titanium finish.

This leak could corroborate what news aggregator yeux1122 posted a few days ago. According to them, Apple was working on a new method to improve titanium and color processing. “There is a possibility that the material will be changed to a more glossy material, although there will be no external scratches or scratches compared to the existing stainless steel.”

Since iPhone 15 Pro owners who didn’t choose White Titanium and Natural Titanium have complained about the iPhone’s color disappearing when scratched, this new material could improve that.

As previously mentioned by the Weibo leaker, despite Natural Titanium and White Titanium, Apple will introduce new Space Black and Rose options. The leaker said the new Space Black color will look similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. The White Titanium option will also be identical to the white iPhone 14 Pro, and the Natural Titanium option, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, is “a bit gray.”

