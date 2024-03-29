Click to Skip Ad
iPhone 16 Pro models may look sleeker with new polished titanium finish

Published Mar 29th, 2024 8:06AM EDT
With the iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple will stick with the new titanium material introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro. Not only is the new material lighter and helps dissipate heat better, but it also offers a premium look compared to stainless steel.

Now, news aggregator yeux1122 is said to have information about a new method to improve titanium and color processing. They write: “There is a possibility that the material will be changed to a more glossy material, although there will be no external scratches or scratches compared to the existing stainless steel.”

Since iPhone 15 Pro owners who didn’t choose White Titanium and Natural Titanium have complained about the iPhone’s color disappearing when scratched, this new material could improve that.

In addition, a rumor highlighting the possible iPhone 16 Pro colors could make more sense now that we know that Apple is working on a new manufacturing process for the new iPhones. Early this week, BGR highlighted a post by a Weibo leaker who said Cupertino is betting in four colors for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

According to them, despite Natural Titanium and White Titanium, Apple will introduce new Space Black and Rose options. The leaker says the new Space Black color will look similar to the one on the iPhone 14 Pro. The White Titanium option will also be identical to the white iPhone 14 Pro, and the Natural Titanium option, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, is “a bit gray.” This could also be related to this new glossy finish.

Interestingly, there are no rumors about the iPhone 16 colors at this moment. Apple is not expected to change the glass + aluminum finish, although the company might also improve how it applies color to the glass, as the iPhone 15 palette is pretty pastel.

Below, you can learn more about the upcoming iPhone 16 models.

This article talks about:

