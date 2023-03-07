iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus announced in new yellow color

After rumors that the iPhone 14 series would get a new yellow color last week, Apple announced this new option for its current generation of iPhone models.

The iPhone 14 lineup was introduced in September, but the Plus model was the one that took an extra month to arrive. While this generation marks the end of the mini phones due to poor sales, Apple still seems to be struggling with its non-premium models as they lack new features.

That said, here’s what you need to know about the iPhone 14 and its new yellow color.

iPhone 14 in yellow: A15 Bionic, new camera tricks, extra repairability, and more

Available in 6.1- and 6.7-inch models, the iPhone 14 has a similar design to the iPhone 13 series. While on the outside, they both look identical, Apple has improved its internal architecture to offer a better repairability of the back glass and improve performance with the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple has added a new Crash Detection feature, which your iPhone can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. These capabilities build on existing components, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone, which can recognize loud noises typified by severe car crashes.

Another improvement for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models available with the yellow option regards their cameras. The Cinematic Mode now offers 4K up to 30fps recordings, and a new Action Mode gives hyperstabilization when recording while running, cycling, etc.

More specifically, the iPhone 14 Plus offers the best battery life on an iPhone, so if you’re looking for a bigger display and an all-day battery, this is the phone to choose.

Last but not least, the new models offer Satellite connectivity, which means you can text or call someone in an area without cellular coverage. The Emergency SOS via satellite is free during the first two years users start using it. It’s already available in the US, Canada, and a few European countries.

iPhone 14 costs $799, and iPhone 14 Plus $899. This new yellow color is available to purchase Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.