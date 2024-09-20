We finally know Apple’s iPhone 16 battery capacity for each different model

Whenever Apple launches a new iPhone, it never mentions two specs that smartphone buyers care about: RAM and battery capacity. The same goes for the iPhone 16 models that started selling in stores and shipping to buyers on Friday.

Apple thinks those figures do not fully explain the massive optimization in software and hardware that give the iPhone great performance and great battery life. Apple is usually right, at least on the first part.

iPhones usually outperform Android phones despite not featuring similar amounts of RAM. As for the battery life, the iPhone generally offers great battery life, especially on the larger models. But we’ve seen complaints over the years for the 6.1-inch variants.

The RAM and battery capacities leak for every new iPhone generation, both before and after the launch event. The iPhone 16 is no different.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

What is different is that Apple has already confirmed that all iPhone 16 variants feature 8GB of RAM. That’s the minimum requirement for running Apple Intelligence on the device.

Apple’s documentation filed with regulators, like the Brazilian Anatel agency, routinely provides battery capacities for new iPhone.

iPhone 16 reviews have shown that battery life is spectacular on all four models. Real-life tests back up Apple’s claims that the iPhone 16 models offer a big battery boost. The iPhone 16 Pro Max has the best battery life on an iPhone.

Apple achieved this by increasing the size of iPhone 16 batteries and using more efficient components, like the brand-new A18 chips. Thanks to Blog Do iPhone, we know exactly how big the iPhone 16 batteries are.

Here’s how they compare to the iPhone 15 series:

iPhone 16 – 3,561 mAh

iPhone 16 Plus – 4,674 mAh

iPhone 16 Pro – 3,582 mAh

iPhone 16 Pro Max – 4,685 mAh

iPhone 15 – 3,349 mAh

iPhone 15 Plus – 4,383 mAh

iPhone 15 Pro – 3,274 mAh

iPhone 15 Pro Max – 4,422 mAh

Per MacRumors, we’re looking at battery capacity increases between 6% for the iPhone 16 Pro Max and 9.4% for the iPhone 16 Pro. The regular model has a battery that’s 6.3% larger than its predecessor. The Plus got a similar bump at 6.6%.

I’ll point out that the iPhone 16 Pros are thicker than the regular models: 8.25 mm vs. 7.80 mm. Apple could have increased the batteries in the non-Pro models by going with a thicker profile. However, Apple is looking to reduce the thickness of iPhones rather than increase it.

How does the iPhone 16 compare to Android flagships?

Android fans will point out that the iPhone 16’s biggest rivals have larger batteries. The Galaxy S24 features a 4,000 mAh battery, which got the phone a runtime of 13 hours and 28 minutes in Tom’s Guide tests. The base Pixel 9 features a 4,700 mAh battery, which lasts 13 hours and 18 minutes. The iPhone 16’s 3,561 mAh battery is much smaller, but the handset ran out of juice after 12 hours and 43 minutes.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone 16 hours and 45 minutes of life. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL’s 5,060 mAh battery is good for 14 hours and 37 minutes of life. The OnePlus 12, with its 5,400 mAh battery, lasted 17 hours and 41 minutes in the test.

In the same test, the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s smaller 4,685 mAh battery lasted 18 hours and 6 minutes. The Plus ran for 16 hours and 29 minutes with an almost identical battery. The regular iPhone 16 Pro died after 14 hours and 7 minutes.

The impressive battery life performance for the iPhone 16 models proves Apple is right to withhold battery capacity information from its website. Looking at the capacity alone isn’t enough to judge battery life.