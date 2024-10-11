9 exclusive camera features you can only get on the iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 has been available for almost a month now. Whether you already have this new device or you’re planning to upgrade, these nine exclusive camera features will help you make the most of Apple’s latest flagship camera.

48MP Ultra-wide camera: The iPhone 16 Pro lineup has a new 48MP ultra-wide camera. This better resolution unlocks new possibilities for iPhone users, including better shots in low light and less distortion when using the 0.5x camera.

48MP Macro: This new ultra-wide lens also brings 48MP macro mode shots. Exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro, the possibility to shoot macro (12MP) also comes to the regular iPhone 16 for the first time.

4K120fps: The iPhone 16 Pro also has a new exclusive camera feature, the ability to shoot slow-motion videos in 4K120fps. Apple has been teasing this functionality as one of the key changes on the new iPhones.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Next-gen Photographic Styles: Apple revamped the Photographic Styles feature introduced with the iPhone 13. It can now be previewed before shooting a photo. It’s also possible to edit a photo and add different Photographic Styles or even remove them completely.

Camera Control features: Obviously, the main iPhone 16 exclusive camera feature is the new Camera Control. Apple says it’s a result of “thoughtful hardware and software integration.” It includes a tactile switch that powers the click experience, a high-precision force sensor that enables the light press gesture, and a capacitive sensor that allows for touch interactions. Camera Control can quickly launch the camera, take a photo, and start video recording so users don’t miss the moment. A new camera preview helps users frame the shot and adjust other control options — such as zoom, exposure, or depth of field — to compose a stunning photo or video by sliding their finger on the Camera Control.

Quick access to the Camera app: By pressing the Camera Control feature, you can quickly access the Camera app, giving room to switch the Camera toggle on the Lock Screen to a different widget. In the Settings app, you can make the Camera Control open other camera apps, such as Snapchat, Instagram, or Halide.

iPhone 16 profile shows the new Camera Control button. Image source: Apple Inc.

Audio Mix: After you record a video with your iPhone 16, you can now edit the audio with a new Audio Mix feature. Four different audio tools improve your camera’s recorded audio. With an iPhone 16 Pro, the sound is even better thanks to studio-like microphones.

Changeable fps: After you shoot a video, you can edit the Playback Speed. A toggle at the upper right corner lets you change the frames per second of the video you just recorded, switching from 60 fps to 30 fps, and so on.

5x Optical Zoom: Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro adds a feature that is only available to the iPhone 15 Pro Max: 5x optical zoom. With that, iPhone users can zoom a little further without losing quality. There’s also a 25x digital zoom as well for the smaller model.

Wrap up

These are nine iPhone 16 exclusive camera features available right now. While some are focused on the iPhone 16 Pro model, everyone in the new lineup can take advantage of new camera functionalities. Below, you can learn more about the latest iPhones.