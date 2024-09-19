6 tiny bumps make the ‘magic’ that lets the iPhone 16 camera button work with Apple’s cases

One of the newest features of the iPhone 16 lineup is the Camera Control button. It brings an innovative way to quickly launch the camera, take a photo, and start a video recording. Plus, there are all sorts of swipeable controls for settings and more.

Apple says it has a high-precision force sensor that enables the light press gesture and a capacitive sensor that allows for touch interactions. Combined with a new camera preview, users can frame the shot and adjust other options by sliding a finger on Camera Control to control zoom, exposure, or depth of field.

However, what’s also impressive about this feature is how Apple made its cases work with the new Camera Control button. As noted by PetaPixel, Apple and Beats cases offer an exclusive button to control this new iPhone 16 capability.

Camera Control button components. Image source: Apple Inc.

According to Apple, the case button features a sapphire crystal coupled to a conductive layer to communicate finger movements to the Camera Control. That’s like iPhone 16 cases recreating the Camera Control on top of the original button. Apple wanted to make the touch-sensing experience similar to that of the user touching the Camera Control on the iPhone.

The little bumps inside the company’s new cases transmit the touch controls from the outside to the phone’s camera button. So, whenever you’re trying to take a photo, control your camera settings, and, later this year, use a visual search, the iPhone 16 case will make it feel like you’re in direct contact with the Camera Control.

So far, only Apple and Beats offer this level of integration. However, there are plenty of great third-party iPhone 16 cases that bring a cutout on the Camera Control field so users can interact directly with it.

In addition to this change, the new iPhone 16 models have a revamped A18 chip, other camera improvements, longer battery life, and new colors. Below, you can learn more about the new phones.