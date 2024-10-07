6 biggest iPhone 16 problems that people are complaining about

Apple’s iPhone 16 has been out for a few weeks now. As usual, many Apple users have reported issues with their new iPhone, mostly related to software. Still, even with iOS 18.0.1 now available, many iPhone 16 users have continued reporting problems with their devices. These are the biggest issues iPhone 16 owners have been complaining about.

Camera Control: While some users think Camera Control is an overcomplicated feature, other iPhone 16 users are irritated that the shortcut to open the camera needs a double press instead of a single one. Most people say restarting their phones is enough; however, some also see slow animations when pressing the Camera Control.

Camera issues: When opening the iPhone 16 camera, many users say it appears black. This problem can be fixed by restarting the phone. Still, it seems this issue eventually comes back.

Overheating issues: Apple had a serious problem with iPhone 15 Pro models due to overheating. With the iPhone 16, the company says it has improved the internals of the phone to make it cooler. However, many users are still seeing their iPhone 16 Pro Max overheating during simple tasks, such as playing a YouTube video, texting, or using FaceTime. While this could be related to the iPhone still indexing, I also see it getting excessively hot during simple tasks.

Apps disappearing: iPhone 16 users complain that some app logos have disappeared from the Home Screen. You can still tap where they should be to open the app. However, their icons keep disappearing for seemingly no reason.

Bluetooth issues: Some iPhone users have reported problems with Bluetooth connectivity. Their iPhone 16 models aren’t connecting to the car’s Bluetooth, or their AirPods keep disconnecting.

Slower refresh rate: Samsung leaker Ice Universe claims that the newer iPhones aren’t reaching a 120Hz refresh rate. In fact, Apple has locked most animations to 80Hz to save battery. It’s unclear if this was something related to iOS 18 or if it’s just a bug. However, the company can’t promote a higher refresh rate if it’s locking users to slower animations.

Wrap up

Beyond the problems mentioned above, iPhone 16 users previously experienced a non-responsive touch screen, which has been fixed with iOS 18.0.1. With iOS 18.1 expected to be released later this month with Apple Intelligence, we hope this upcoming software update brings more new features as well as some refinement to the iPhone’s software.