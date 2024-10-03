iOS 18.0.1 now available with bug fixes ahead of Apple Intelligence launch

A few weeks after the release of iOS 18, Apple has finally seeded iOS 18.0.1. At this moment, it’s unclear which bugs the company is fixing, even though users have a long list of complaints with the latest major update.

For example, some users have reported that the Messages app keeps crashing and even leading to data loss, while some iPhone 16 users have experienced touchscreen responsiveness issues, apps disappearing, and more.

While iPhone users will get a long-awaited software update, M4 iPad Pro owners will finally be able to update to iPadOS 18, as Apple has pulled out the update for those users after bricking reports. That said, if they weren’t running the public beta of iPadOS 18.1, they were still stuck with iPadOS 17.6.

Apple’s release of iOS 18.0.1 comes a few weeks before the most-anticipated release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. With these updates, the company will finally deliver (some) of the Apple Intelligence features teased during the WWDC 2024 keynote and during the iPhone 16 event.

With Apple Intelligence, users will be able to take advantage of features such as:

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Writing Tools: Proofread your text, rewrite different versions until the tone and wording are right, and summarize the selected text with a tap.

Improved Siri: With a new design, Siri can maintain context between requests. Even if you stumble over words or shift what you’re saying mid-sentence, Siri can understand what you actually want.

Priority notifications: They appear at the top of the stack, letting you know what to pay attention to at a glance. Notifications are summarized, so you can scan them faster.

Priority messages in Mail: Elevate time-sensitive messages to the top of your inbox, like an invitation that has a deadline today or a check-in reminder for your flight this afternoon.

Email summarization: Tap to reveal a summary of a long email in the Mail app and cut to the chase.

Record and transcribe calls in the Notes app: Just hit record in the Notes or Phone apps to capture audio recordings and transcripts. Apple Intelligence generates summaries of your transcripts, so you can get to the most important information at a glance.

Reduce interruptions: With iOS 18.1 beta 1, an all-new Focus Mode understands the content of your notifications and shows you the ones that might need immediate attention, like a text about picking up your child from daycare later today.

Smart Reply in Mail: Quickly draft an email response with all the right details. Apple Intelligence can identify the question you were asked in an email and offer relevant selections to include in your response.

iOS 18.2 and later will soon include more features. BGR will let you know if we find anything new with iOS 18.0.1 besides bug fixes and security patches.