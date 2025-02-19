Apple’s cheapest iPhone now costs 40% more than the iPhone SE used to

Do you remember when Apple made sure to include an affordable iPhone in its lineup? With the company ditching the iPhone SE and iPhone 14 from the official lineup today, the cheapest iPhone you can buy from Apple is now 40% more expensive with the iPhone 16e.

Of course, you can still buy older iPhone models from third-party resellers, but overall, getting an iPhone from now on will be much more expensive. In 2020, the cheapest iPhone available was the second-generation iPhone SE 2, which cost $399. In 2022, when Apple unveiled the third generation iPhone SE, the company made it $30 more expensive. However, the iPhone 16e is an entirely new phone, and it starts at $599. It’s also now the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s lineup now that the iPhone SE and 14 have been discontinued.

That said, there are a few reasons why Apple is making it more expensive, including:

Apple Intelligence support: With the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, Apple is not only giving it one of the most recent processors available in the lineup, but it’s also adding an impressive jump in RAM;

With the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, Apple is not only giving it one of the most recent processors available in the lineup, but it’s also adding an impressive jump in RAM; More storage: The new iPhone 16e follows the iPhone 16 with three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options;

The new iPhone 16e follows the iPhone 16 with three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options; Face ID technology: After a lifetime of Touch ID, Apple is now ditching this technology over Face ID. The TrueDepth sensor is far more complex and secure than Apple’s previous technology;

After a lifetime of Touch ID, Apple is now ditching this technology over Face ID. The TrueDepth sensor is far more complex and secure than Apple’s previous technology; Improved main camera: Long were the days when Apple offered a 12MP sensor on its main camera, as the company moved to 48MP sensors. With that, iPhone users can virtually enjoy a 2x optical zoom without losing quality.

Finally, Apple has also added a new C1 chip for 5G connectivity as the company is trying to move away from Qualcomm reliance. Still, we have yet to see how Apple’s 5G technology compared to the one powered by its long-time partner.

BGR will keep covering everything related to the iPhone 16e as we learn more about it.