Spring iPhone 16 cases and Apple Watch bands are now available

By
Published Mar 4th, 2025 11:57AM EST
iPhone 16 spring cases
Image: Apple Inc.

Alongside the new iPad Air and base-model iPad updates, Apple also released new iPhone 16 spring cases and Apple Watch bands. With that, the company moves away from a spring event, as most expected launches have now been unveiled.

This time, iPhone 16 users have four different silicone options to enjoy, including Periwinkle (Blue), Peony (Pink), Aquamarine (Olive green), and Tangerine. These fresh colors combine with the upcoming spring period and are all available within one business day.

For the Apple Watch, Apple added new colors to four different bands. Here they are:

  • Solo Loop: Available in new Northern Lights, Periwinkle, and Peony colors;
  • Braided Solo Loop: Available in new Peony, Aquamarine, and Tangerine colors;
  • Sport Band: Available in new Periwinkle, Aquamarine, and Tangerine colors;
  • Sport Loop: Available in new Periwinkle and Sage colors.

With that, you can combine the new iPhone cases, available for all four iPhone 16s, and the new Apple Watch bands. Since the iPhone 16e has just been released, Apple hasn’t unveiled new colors, so users can choose from Lake Green, Fuchsia, Winter Blue, White, and Black.

Apple usually releases new iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands ahead of new seasons. That said, we can expect new cases and bands a little after the WWDC 2025 keynote.

It’s important to note that Apple no longer offers leather cases. The only additions were silicone cases and silicone and braided band options. This is part of Apple’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030. While the company briefly bet on FineWoven options, which were made of “luxurious and durable microtwill.” However, due to backlash from the community, the company discontinued these options after only a year.

The iPhone 16 spring cases and Apple Watch bands are available at Apple’s online store today, with physical stores getting them in the coming days.

