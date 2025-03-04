Apple’s new iPad is barely an upgrade: Here’s what’s new

Alongside the new iPad Air with the M3 chip, Apple also upgraded its base model tablet. While this seems to be the long-rumored iPad 11, the company doesn’t state it that way. Instead, Apple now considers the iPad 10 the “iPad with A13 Bionic,” and this one is the “iPad with A16 Bionic.”

With that, this is the first Apple product released since the Apple Intelligence platform launched that does not feature it. While the lack of AI won’t be a breathtaking miss for users at this moment, it’s weird that Apple decided not to spec up its base model tablet.

That said, the iPad with A16 Bionic only makes sense as a solid purchase instead of a discounted tenth-generation option if you care about the double storage available.

But we’ll get there. Let’s discuss the spec improvements related to the A13 Bionic and the A16 Bionic. Apple says the new iPad is 30% faster, but users will see up to a 50% improvement in overall performance. With that, studying, learning how to code, and playing games will be better than ever.

However, double the starting storage is the most important upgrade for those looking for a base model iPad. Previously, the 64GB option was practically unusable, as having a few apps and trying to download a new software update would give users a “Full Storage” warning.

With Apple offering at least 128GB for $349, it’s way more viable to use this tablet for everyday tasks. Also, ranging up to 512GB might be great for some users who might prefer an entry-level tablet but with higher storage.

The new iPad is available in blue, pink, yellow, and silver. Wi-Fi models start at $349. You can pre-order it now and get it by March 12. BGR will let you know if we find anything new with this tablet.