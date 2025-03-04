Apple announces M3 iPad Air with new Magic Keyboard

Following a teaser that there was “something in the air,” Apple just introduced the new M3 iPad Air. This tablet is nearly 2x faster than the iPad Air with M1 and up to 3.5x faster than the iPad Air with A14 Bionic.

Available in 11- and 13-inch options, users can choose between four different colors. While it follows the same design as the M2 iPad Air, this device has a new Magic Keyboard.

It has a larger built-in trackpad and a new 14-key function row that allows easy access to features like screen brightness and volume controls. The new Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically, and the Smart Connector immediately connects power and data; a machined aluminum hinge also includes a USB-C connector for charging.

“iPad Air is so popular because of its unmatched combination of powerful performance, portability, and support for advanced accessories, all at an affordable price,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “For everyone from college students taking notes with Apple Pencil Pro, to travelers and content creators who need powerful productivity on the go, iPad Air with M3, Apple Intelligence, and the new Magic Keyboard take versatility and value to the next level.”

Image source: Apple Inc.

The iPad Air’s M3 chip features a powerful 8-core CPU, which is up to 35 percent faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air with M1. It also features a 9-core GPU with up to 40 percent faster graphics performance than M1. M3 also supports dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and ray tracing.

Customers can pre-order the new iPad Air with M3 starting today, March 4, on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers on March 12. It will also be available in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers. The new Magic Keyboard starts at $269.