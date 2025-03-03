Tim Cook teases M4 MacBook Air launch this week

After Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple planned to launch the M4 MacBook Air this week, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook posted on X that “there’s something in the AIR.” The teaser is similar to the one he made for the iPhone 16e introduction.

That said, we could see the new MacBook Air being unveiled in the next few days. Another possibility is a new iPad Air, but rumors so far point to this new M4 MacBook Air.

In his Power On newsletter, the journalist says Apple is “preparing to make a Mac-related announcement as early as this [coming] week.” In addition to his sources, Gurman also says the MacBook Air inventory has dwindled over the past few days, a trend Apple follows every time it announces a new product. In December, the macOS beta code also revealed these MacBook models exist and that a launch might be sooner rather than later.

If the rumors are accurate, this will be Apple’s second product launch of the year, as a spring event looks possibly canceled. Despite the new chip, which is a great improvement over the M3 processor, the new M4 MacBook Air could have the new 12MP Ultrawide camera, which has been available on the latest MacBook Pro and iMac models.

We don’t expect this laptop to have other design tweaks or improved specs. Still, the M4 MacBook Air will likely have the best battery of any Apple laptop. Currently, the most power-efficient MacBook is the base-model MacBook Pro.

Apple also has at least another Mac to unveil: the Mac Studio with M4 Max and M4 Ultra chips. This device is expected to be unveiled around WWDC 2025 in June. After that, we might see the first M5 Macs in the second half of this year.