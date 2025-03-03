Apple’s M4 MacBook Air might be released this week

Rumors about the imminent M4 MacBook Air launch have floated around the web since the beginning of the year. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has been the main voice teasing this release for a while now, and after some wrong (or postponed) predictions, he now believes this laptop will be announced as soon as sometime this week.

In his Power On newsletter, the journalist says Apple is “preparing to make a Mac-related announcement as early as this [coming] week.” In addition to his sources, Gurman also says the MacBook Air inventory has dwindled over the past few days, a trend Apple follows every time it announces a new product. In December, the macOS beta code also revealed these MacBook models exist and that a launch might be sooner rather than later.

If the rumors are accurate, this will be Apple’s second product launch of the year, as a spring event looks possibly canceled. Despite the new chip, which is a great improvement over the M3 processor, the new M4 MacBook Air could have the new 12MP Ultrawide camera, which has been available on the latest MacBook Pro and iMac models.

We don’t expect this laptop to have other design tweaks or improved specs. Still, the M4 MacBook Air will likely have the best battery of any Apple laptop. Currently, the most power-efficient MacBook is the base-model MacBook Pro.

In addition to this release, Mark Gurman says Apple will soon upgrade the iPad Air and the base-model iPad. The first one could have whether the M3 or M4 chip, while the base model could offer the best update in an iPad with an A17 Pro or A18 chip with Apple Intelligence or just a minor upgrade with a slightly better processor.

Apple also has at least another Mac to unveil: the Mac Studio with M4 Max and M4 Ultra chips. This device is expected to be unveiled around WWDC 2025 in June. After that, we might see the first M5 Macs in the second half of this year.

BGR will let you know once Apple unveils this new M4 MacBook Air.