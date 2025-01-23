Click to Skip Ad
iPhone SE 4 to feature A18 chip, new iPad Air could have M3

By
Published Jan 23rd, 2025 7:46AM EST
Image: José Adorno for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple is expected to have a packed spring. Among the updates, BGR believes Apple will release a new iPhone SE 4, iPad Air, iPad 11, AirTag 2, and a MacBook Air with the M4 chip. With so many products launching soon, we have heard several rumors about them.

The latest include the processors available with the new iPhone SE 4 and the upcoming iPad Air. Once again, the entry-level iPhone is rumored to feature the new A18 chip. If that turns out to be accurate, Apple will follow a trend with the iPhone SE, which offers the latest chip available on the regular iPhones to this model.

The information comes from a private X account that has shared correct information about Apple’s software and hardware releases. Even though the account prefers to stay anonymous, BGR read its posts, which reveal that the iPhone SE 4 will use the processor identified as the T8140, which is the A18.

Other sources previously corroborated this processor, as Apple plans to add 8GB of RAM to this device, which means it will also support Apple Intelligence. First rumored to feature an iPhone 14-like design, the latest iPhone SE 4 dummies reveal it might have a single rear camera and a Dynamic Island instead of the iPhone 14 notch.

2024 iPad Air main imageImage source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Besides that, one interesting piece of information is that not only does Apple plan to release a new iPad Air after a little year since the last one, but it will feature the M3 chip. Last week, BGR reported that Apple wanted to add the M4 chip. At the time, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Cupertino already uses the same chip in different product tiers so that it wouldn’t be an issue.

However, the anonymous leaker says Apple will add the M3 chip instead. The company skipped this processor for the iPad Pro, but if Apple is ready to release another iPad Air, it would be a better way to differentiate its tablets.

As always, BGR will continue to report on the latest leaks and reports as soon as we learn more about them.

